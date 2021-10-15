NEWS

Bus falls into sinkhole in Thessaloniki

bus-falls-into-sinkhole-in-thessaloniki
[AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos]

A bus transporting oil refinery workers fell into a sinkhole in the center of Greece’s second-largest city Friday as a storm continued to batter the country.

Authorities said all 15 people on the bus in Thessaloniki were unharmed.

Hundreds of homes in Athens, Greece’s capital, were flooded, and major roads remained closed as the storm crossed the country, heading east.

Flooding killed one person on the Greek island of Evia, where the severe weather compounded the damage from a massive August wildfire. Rescue crews located the man’s body Friday. [AP]

Weather
