Three quakes on Crete in eight minutes

File photo.

Arkalochori, the small Cretan village struck by a major earthquake last month that killed one, was rocked by three tremors of more than magnitude 3 in eight minutes on Friday.

The 3.1, 3.3 and 4 magnitude quakes occurred between 8.10 and 8.20 p.m.

The latest in a series of aftershocks recorded in the region after the September 27 earthquake, they were also felt in the Cretan capital of Iraklio.

On Friday afternoon, the area was rocked by a 4.3 magnitude quake at 1.11 p.m. while yesterday a quake of 4.5 magnitude was registered. [AMNA]

