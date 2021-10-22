three-quakes-on-crete-in-eight-minutes

Arkalochori, the small Cretan village struck by a major earthquake last month that killed one, was rocked by three tremors of more than magnitude 3 in eight minutes on Friday.

The 3.1, 3.3 and 4 magnitude quakes occurred between 8.10 and 8.20 p.m.

The latest in a series of aftershocks recorded in the region after the September 27 earthquake, they were also felt in the Cretan capital of Iraklio.

On Friday afternoon, the area was rocked by a 4.3 magnitude quake at 1.11 p.m. while yesterday a quake of 4.5 magnitude was registered. [AMNA]