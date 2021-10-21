NEWS

New 4.5 tremor rocks quake-stricken village 

New 4.5 tremor rocks quake-stricken village

A new earthquake hit on Thursday the small village of Arkalohori in southern Crete, where many residents still live in tents after a bigger tremor struck on September 27, killing one and injuring 20.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at 11.12 a.m. local time two kilometers southwest of the village. It was the latest in a series of aftershocks recorded in the region after the event of September 27 and was felt in the wider region of eastern Crete.

Earthquake
