Covid: 3,585 new cases, 36 deaths

Health authorities announced 3,585 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up on Thursday’s figure of 3,407.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 36 deaths, two more than on the previous day.

There were 348 patients on ventilators, up one on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 88.5 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 3,585 new cases, 16 were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 711,128 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,555 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 153 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,107 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.

