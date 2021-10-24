minister-announces-modernization-of-social-security

A draft law on the total modernization of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) was announced by Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis in an interview with Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday (AMNA), clarifying that it this will not be a privatization.

Hatzidakis, underlined that EFKA, as it was drawn from the beginning, was an unwieldy and ineffective public organization. He said that the draft law will address the bureaucratic issues of the organization and its delays in serving citizens. He added that main characteristics introduced will be new management methods and a higher speed in decision making.

“As the economic outlook improves and since workers were strongly pressed over the last two years, our government is determined to offer a social dividend minimum wage employees. But it is too early to discuss, the process will start in early 2022”, said the minister when referring to a possible increase of the minimum wage in 2022. [AMNA]