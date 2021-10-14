NEWS

Search underway in Attica for car and passenger swept away by waters

search-underway-in-attica-for-car-and-passenger-swept-away-by-waters
[InTime News]

A search by the fire service’s Special Disaster Management Units (EMAK) is underway in the area surrounding Pikermi in East Attica on Thursday.

The search was triggered following a phone call to the emergency services at 4.27 pm in which a citizen said he saw a car and its passenger being swept away by the torrential water at a low-water crossing.

No car has been found even as the water level has subsided, but searches are ongoing to establish the veracity of the information. [AMNA]

Society Weather
READ MORE
temporary-driving-license-mulled-for-17-year-olds
NEWS

Temporary driving license mulled for 17-year-olds

[Civil Protection Ministry]
NEWS

New police command center announced to combat electronic fraud

significant-increase-in-attica-rental-prices
NEWS

Significant increase in Attica rental prices

A father who threatened teachers and a school principal after his son was forbidden from going to school because he had not completed the mandatory Covid self-test and was not wearing a mask was last month handed a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, by a Thessaloniki court.
NEWS

Anti-vaxxers spreading fake news about science

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

EU funds will help with birth-boosting incentives

merkel-fan-waxes-her-up
DIASPORA

Merkel fan waxes her up