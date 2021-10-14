search-underway-in-attica-for-car-and-passenger-swept-away-by-waters

A search by the fire service’s Special Disaster Management Units (EMAK) is underway in the area surrounding Pikermi in East Attica on Thursday.

The search was triggered following a phone call to the emergency services at 4.27 pm in which a citizen said he saw a car and its passenger being swept away by the torrential water at a low-water crossing.

No car has been found even as the water level has subsided, but searches are ongoing to establish the veracity of the information. [AMNA]