New coronavirus cases jump up to 3,937, 54 deaths recorded

Greek health authorities announced 3,937 new cases and 54 deaths for the 24-hour period ending on 3 p.m. on Monday. Both statistics significantly deteriorated from those recorded on Sunday, 2,098 new cases and 30 deaths.

The new cases were identified from 76,793 tests, a positivity rate of 5.13%.

There are also 354 patients currently intubated in the Greece’s ICU according to the report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY). 314 of these patients (88.7%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, while the other 40 (11.3%) are fully vaccinated.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, recorded the highest number of new cases with 710, with a further 623 being identified in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The new reported cases bring the total tally of new cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 720,295, with 15,682 death over the same period.