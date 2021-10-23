Romania to reimpose curfew, mandatory mask wearing

Romanian volunteer medicine student registers on a computer the files of patients before they get immunized at a Covid-19 Marathon Vaccination For Life center organized at Children Palace venue in Bucharest, Romania, 22 October 2021. [Robert Ghement/EPA]

The Romanian government is reintroducing on Monday a nighttime curfew and mandatory mask wearing in all public spaces in the midst of the worst ever health situation since the pandemic began.

The wearing of protective face masks is mandatory in both indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as in the workplace and in the public transport, said Raed Arafat, secretary of state at the Ministry of Interior and head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

“From 10 p.m. (to 5 a.m.), people’s movement will be prohibited throughout the country,” the DSU head told a press conference on Friday, specifying exceptions to the restriction for those vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

The new control measures set by the authorities will come into force for a period of 30 days.

[Xinhua]