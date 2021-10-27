greek-court-rules-stunning-mandatory-before-animal-slaughter

The Council of State, Greece’s top court, has ruled that the state must ensure the welfare of animals and oppose their slaughter without stunning them first.

The court decision, which was issued after appeals by animal welfare groups, is in line with relevant European Union directives incorporated into Greek legislation.

According to the regulations, the slaughter of animals is prohibited without stunning and it is therefore incumbent on the state to regulate the procedure within the framework of religious worship in a way that ensures both the protection of animals and the religious freedom of Muslims and Jews living in Greece.