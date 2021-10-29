aspropyrgos-man-convicted-for-horse-abuse

A three-member criminal court handed a 3.5-year suspended sentence to a 72-year-old horse breeder and owner of a “hell hole” in Aspropyrgos in western Attica on Friday.

He was convicted for keeping his horses in a dire state.

More specifically, in 2016 authorities found 16 emaciated horses on his premises, undernourished and tied up with ropes or chains.

The court said that from the testimonies of witnesses it heard and based on the photographs presented, it was clear that not the slightest measure had been taken to ensure their welfare.