traffic-restrictions-return-in-central-athens

Traffic restrictions in the Athens city center return on Monday for the first time since early in the pandemic, in spring 2020.

Vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the downtown area, defined by a ring of roads, on even days of the month, while those ending in odd numbers can only do so on odd days.

Vehicles excluded from the measures are electric, hybrid, gas or LPG cars, as well as those conforming to Euro 6 standards that emit below 120 grams of carbon dioxide.

Drivers who have special permits, such as doctors, are also exempt. The measure has gone back into force in response to a surge in traffic congestion in downtown Athens.