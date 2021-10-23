Digital passes for eco-friendly cars to enter downtown Athens 

Citizens can now be issued a special pass for the free movement in downtown Athens of environmentally friendly vehicles, according to the criteria set by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

The usual restrictions on vehicles entering the city center will take effect on Monday.

The restrictions are enforced every year and are designed to reduce traffic congestion in the downtown area.

According to the Daktylios system, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the downtown area on even days of the month, while those ending in odd numbers can only do so on odd days.

Vehicles excluded from the measures are electric, hybrid, gas or LPG cars, as well as Euro 6 cars that emit pollutants below 120 gr CO2 and drivers with special permits.

The process of obtaining a special pass has been simplified.

Interested parties can access the service by logging on to daktylios.gov.gr, entering their Taxisnet codes and then submitting an application for the issuance of the special pass, after stating the registration number of the vehicle and their tax number (AFM).

The data of the vehicle are extracted from the registers of the Transport Ministry through the Interoperability Center of the Digital Government Ministry’s General Secretariat of Information Systems.