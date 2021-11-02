vaccination-committee-expected-to-greenlight-booster-for-under-50s

Greece’s National Vaccine Committee on Tuesday is expected to recommend administering Covid booster shots to people younger than 50 years of age, as the country struggles with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, Greece recorded a negative record, announcing the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. The National Organization for Public Health announced 5,449 new cases, which were identified from 82,593 tests, a worrying positivity rate of 6.59%.

As of Friday (Nov. 5), people who were vaccinated with the single dose Johnson & Johnson jab will be able to book an appointment for a booster shot.