NEWS

Vaccination committee expected to greenlight booster for under-50s

vaccination-committee-expected-to-greenlight-booster-for-under-50s
[Giorgos Moutafis./Reuters]

Greece’s National Vaccine Committee on Tuesday is expected to recommend administering Covid booster shots to people younger than 50 years of age, as the country struggles with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, Greece recorded a negative record, announcing the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. The National Organization for Public Health announced 5,449 new cases, which were identified from 82,593 tests, a worrying positivity rate of 6.59%.

As of Friday (Nov. 5), people who were vaccinated with the single dose Johnson & Johnson jab will be able to book an appointment for a booster shot.

Vaccine
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

SMS nudge to encourage Covid vaccination

[Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters]
NEWS

Greece ‘dealing with the pandemic of the unvaccinated’

[Intime News]
NEWS

Covid vaccine: 2 in 10 remain hesitant or resistant, poll finds

repeat-shots-for-johnson-amp-038-johnson-vaccine-next-week
NEWS

Repeat shots for Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. [AP]
NEWS

FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose Covid-19 vaccine for kids

[Reuters]
NEWS

Second dose of J&J Covid vaccine available from next week