minimum-driving-age-drops-to-17-next-year

The minimum age for acquiring a driver’s license will drop from 18 to 17 next year, under new legislation passed in Parliament on Wednesday, which stipulates that young motorists will have to be chaperoned by an experienced driver until they come of age.

The new bill also includes measures to crack down on rampant corruption in the driving test system, with cameras being installed in test cars and the candidate’s instructor riding along.

The written exam will be updated and made available in other languages apart from Greek, while new tests will be drawn up for people with learning difficulties and hearing impairments, as well as for illiterate candidates.