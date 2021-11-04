Almost €150,000 in fines issued Wednesday for Covid rule violations

The authorities issued fines totaling €147,450 for 343 violations of Covid prevention measures on Wednesday, the National Transparency Authority said on Thursday.

According to the authority, a total of 87,969 checks were conducted on Wednesday alone, the vast majority (90%) carried out by the police.

In all, eight businesses were ordered to shut temporarily for breaking the rules.

The main violations included failure to wear a mask indoors, not maintaining social distancing, not displaying the maximum number of costumers allowed inside a store, violation of quarantine and admitting customers to eateries and nightclubs without requesting vaccination certificates.

In Athens, police ordered two stores to shut for seven days and fined their owners €4,000 each. Customers found on the premises without the necessary Covid vaccination certificates or certificates that showed they already had the illness were fined €300 each.