NEWS

Former president tests positive for Covid

former-president-tests-positive-for-covid
[Nick Paleologos/SOOC]

Former president Prokopis Pavlopoulos has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced on Friday.

Pavlopoulos took a rapid test ahead of a planned trip to Cyprus which showed that he had been infected. The trip was cancelled, as well as other engagements scheduled in the coming days.

Greek media reported that he is showing no symptoms and is fully vaccinated but had not yet done the booster shot as he got the second shot less than six months ago.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[SOOC]
NEWS

Self-test required for minors to enter mixed establishments

[Matilde Campodonico/AP]
NEWS

Medical probe into anti-vax claims by gynecologists

An experimental Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. [Merck & Co Inc/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Britain approves Merck’s Covid-19 pill in world first

[Reuters/ Yves Herman]
NEWS

Platform to book booster shots goes online

bishop-orders-clerics-to-get-vaccinated-after-parishioners-contract-virus
NEWS

Bishop orders clerics to get vaccinated after parishioners contract virus

expert-says-covid-now-spreading-in-the-workplace
NEWS

Expert says Covid now spreading in the workplace