former-president-tests-positive-for-covid

Former president Prokopis Pavlopoulos has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced on Friday.

Pavlopoulos took a rapid test ahead of a planned trip to Cyprus which showed that he had been infected. The trip was cancelled, as well as other engagements scheduled in the coming days.

Greek media reported that he is showing no symptoms and is fully vaccinated but had not yet done the booster shot as he got the second shot less than six months ago.