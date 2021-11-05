NEWS

High temperatures in Greece until early next week

High temperatures will prevail over the next few days in Greece, as hot air masses from Africa will bring unseasonally good weather until Monday at least, according to Athens National Observatory’s meteo service on Friday.

Eastern Europe in general will be the hottest part of Europe in the coming days, the service said.

On Friday, temperatures will be up to 6-7 degrees higher than the average for November. At the same time, atmospheric conditions in the next few days will favor the transfer of dust from northern Africa, mostly to the western parts of Greece where the concentrations will be high.

