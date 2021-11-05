Shops can serve customers with ‘click-away’ system, says minister

Unvaccinated people who do not want to take a rapid test in order to enter stores can make their purchases with the click-away method, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday in view of the new measures that will come into effect on Saturday.

“Click-away is not prohibited, it is allowed,” he said, speaking to Open TV.

“If a customer does not want to do a rapid test or to deal with any of the measures, he/she can collect their order without entering the store,” he added.