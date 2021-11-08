Covid-19: Greece smashes daily record with 7,335 new infections

Greece announced 7,335 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic in the country, breaking the record for the third time in two weeks.

National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 65 deaths, up from 52 the previous day, bringing the total number to 16,361.

There were 477 patients on ventilators early Monday afternoon, from 470 the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 792,239 confirmed coronavirus cases.