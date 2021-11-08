Moderna: Booster shot to be available from Nov 12

People wishing to book a slot to receive a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine will be able to do so from Friday, November 12, on the relevant vaccine website, Marios Themistokleous, general secretary for primary care at the Health Ministry, announced on Monday.

Last week, the platform for booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine opened for people over 18 who had their second shot more than six months ago.

The Health Ministry said there has been an increase in bookings in recent days for the booster shot on the platform at emvolio.gov.gr. [AMNA]