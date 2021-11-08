NEWS

Moderna: Booster shot to be available from Nov 12

moderna-booster-shot-to-be-available-from-nov-12

People wishing to book a slot to receive a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine will be able to do so from Friday, November 12, on the relevant vaccine website, Marios Themistokleous, general secretary for primary care at the Health Ministry, announced on Monday.

Last week, the platform for booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine opened for people over 18 who had their second shot more than six months ago.

The Health Ministry said there has been an increase in bookings in recent days for the booster shot on the platform at emvolio.gov.gr. [AMNA]

Vaccine
READ MORE
[Matilde Campodonico/AP]
NEWS

Medical probe into anti-vax claims by gynecologists

[EPA]
NEWS

Cyprus expands Covid-19 booster shots to all aged 50 and over

[Reuters/ Yves Herman]
NEWS

Platform to book booster shots goes online

bishop-orders-clerics-to-get-vaccinated-after-parishioners-contract-virus
NEWS

Bishop orders clerics to get vaccinated after parishioners contract virus

[Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

Holy Synod urges faithful to produce negative Covid tests at church entrance

[Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]
NEWS

Infection rate high among children, EODY head says