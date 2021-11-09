Daily virus infections surge to 8,613, in new record high

Pedestrians, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk at Monastiraki square, Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 [Michael Varaklas/AP]

Newly reported Covid-19 cases in Greece hit another record high on Tuesday with 8,613, just a day after the previous record was set with 7,335, as the country grapples with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 46 deaths, up from 65 the previous day, bringing the total number to 16,414.

There were 486 patients on ventilators early Tuesday afternoon, from 477 the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 801,208 confirmed coronavirus cases.