Tennis coach remanded on charges of sexually abusing young athletes

A 35-year-old tennis coach accused of repeatedly sexually abusing underage female athletes was remanded in custody after appearing before a prosecutor on Tuesday

The man was arrested last Friday in the northern suburbs of Athens, after the parents of the two women, who were minors at the time, aged 14 and 15, filed a complaint.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and 2020. He faces one charge of repeatedly abusing one child over the age of 14 and of repeated sexual intercourse with another child over the age of 14.

The coach denies the allegations, citing a “mistake” he made. He requested that he be made pay “for what he really did and not for what has been attributed to him.” [AMNA]

