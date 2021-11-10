prosecutor-orders-probe-into-fake-vaccine-certificates

The chief of the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, Maria Gane, has ordered the launch of an investigation into reports of a criminal organization supplying fake Covid vaccination, disease and test certificates for a fee.

According to a report by Alpha TV, vaccination certificates and documents certifying recovery from Covid-19 were being sold for 500 euros. People could also buy negative PCR and rapid test results from several pharmacies, the report claimed.

Prosecutors are investigating doctors, hospital employees, pharmacists and people who may have acted as mediators to help interested parties in obtaining forged documents. They are also seeking to talk to witnesses.