roads-in-athens-to-close-for-marathon

Traffic police will be gradually cordoning off main roads across Attica and the Greek capital on Friday afternoon in view of this weekend’s 38th Athens Authentic Marathon as well as the 10- and 5-kilometer road races.

A new feature this year is that each race will consist of two groups that start at different times, in observance of health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. At least 30,000 runners have registered, including 10,000 in the main 42.195 km race from Marathon to the Panathenaic Stadium.

A call center (210.870.8237, 210.870.8238 and 210.870.823) will be set up so that people can find out about the prevailing traffic conditions and proposed alternative routes.