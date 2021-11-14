NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: Deaths, intubations rise

New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, but deaths and intubations rose.

Greek health authorities announced 3,869 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 80 deaths, up from 70 the previous day.

There were 536 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, up from 530 a day earlier and 470 last Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 831,874 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 44,970 last week, with 16,766 fatalities, 471 last week.

