dutch-reporter-to-leave-greece-temporarily-after-threats

The Dutch journalist Ingeborg Beugel whose acrimonious exchange last week with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received extensive media coverage, said she is temporarily leaving Greece, where she lives, after claiming she received online threats and that someone threw a stone at her.

Speaking to Dutch media outlet NU.nl, she said that upon returning to her house at night, a man threw a stone at her, calling her a “Turkish prostitute” and a “Turkish spy.” “The stone tore my forehead… There is still a witch hunt online,” she added.

She clashed with Mitsotakis during his press conference with Dutch PM Mark Rutte over the refugee situation, accusing him of “lying.”