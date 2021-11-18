NEWS

Dutch reporter to leave Greece temporarily after threats

dutch-reporter-to-leave-greece-temporarily-after-threats
[Intime News]

The Dutch journalist Ingeborg Beugel whose acrimonious exchange last week with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received extensive media coverage, said she is temporarily leaving Greece, where she lives, after claiming she received online threats and that someone threw a stone at her.

Speaking to Dutch media outlet NU.nl, she said that upon returning to her house at night, a man threw a stone at her, calling her a “Turkish prostitute” and a “Turkish spy.” “The stone tore my forehead… There is still a witch hunt online,” she added.

She clashed with Mitsotakis during his press conference with Dutch PM Mark Rutte over the refugee situation, accusing him of “lying.”

Media
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan files lawsuit against Greek newspaper

[InTime News]
NEWS

Opposition irked by hashtag blunder at state-run news agency

A combo of file images of Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov, left, and of Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa. On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. [Alexander Zemlianichenko and Aaron Favila/ AP File]
NEWS

Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize

social-media-use-in-greece-surges-in-first-half-of-2021
NEWS

Social media use in Greece surges in first half of 2021

tv-crew-come-under-attack
BLAZE COVERAGE

TV crew come under attack

new-gov-t-app-allows-patients-to-review-personal-health-record
NEWS

New gov’t app allows patients to review personal health record