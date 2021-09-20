NEWS

Social media use in Greece surges in first half of 2021

social-media-use-in-greece-surges-in-first-half-of-2021

The use of social media by Greeks is in steady ascendancy according to a nationwide survey by the Focus Bari company which showed that more than four in five Greeks (82%) were active on such platforms in the first half of 2021. 

The survey published last week also showed that 97% of people aged between 16 and 24 are active on social media. 

What’s more, almost two out of three in the 55-64 age group use social media (62%, compared to 59% in the second half of 2020), with Facebook leading the pack (79% – a 15% increase compared to the second half of 2020), Instagram (51%) and YouTube (45%). 

Nine out of 10 of the latter age group are now daily internet users, devoting an average of 85 minutes a day (compared to 58 minutes in the second half of 2020).

