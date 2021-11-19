over-18s-can-now-book-booster-shots

People who are over 18 and had the second dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus at least 5.5 months ago are now able to book an appointment on the emvolio.gov.gr platform for a booster shot.

The third dose is administered six months after the second dose of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccine.

The booster shot can be either a Pfizer mRNA vaccine or half a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

What’s more, the booster shot for those vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be administered two months after vaccination, with either the Pfizer, Moderna (half-dose) or J&J vaccines.

People who are immunosuppressed can get their shot as little as one month after completing vaccination.

Booster shots against the coronavirus have been available in Greece since September and strengthen immunity, which starts to decrease six months after the initial vaccination.

The vaccination certificates of those aged over 60 expire seven months after the completion of the initial shots.

Given that a booster shot is necessary six months after the second dose of the vaccine, this means that this age group will be given a month to get it before their vaccination certificate loses its validity.