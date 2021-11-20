dendias-heading-to-bahrain-on-saturday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is heading to Bahrain’s capital city Manama for a 3-day official visit on Saturday where he will attend the annual forum Manama Dialogue (November 19-21), the ministry said.

Among the Greek minister’s scheduled meetings is one with his counterpart of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on Monday, where talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, in the Gulf and in Libya, and also in Greece’s cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Dendias will then be received by Prime Minister of Bahrain and heir to the throne Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In the context of Manama Dialogue, Dendias is expected to meet with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, and with Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata.

On Sunday, Dendias is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masrour Barzani, followed by one with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. Also on Sunday, Dendias will be attending the discussion Conflict Termination in the Wider Region.

