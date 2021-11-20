NTUA, Columbia sign MoU for dual degree

According to the blueprint designed by the conservative administration, state funding to universities will be tied to performance outcomes in strategic areas.

The National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) and Columbia University officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a dual degree to their students.

The two universities agree to establish a dual degree program which, upon completion, will lead to the awarding of two degrees: a postgraduate degree in various engineering disciplines from Columbia and the diploma (integrated Master) in various disciplines from NTUA.

For students starting enrollment at NTUA, the program is expected to take 10 semesters for completion, including eight semesters at NTUA and two semesters at Columbia. For students starting enrollment at Columbia (MS degree), the program is expected to take four semesters for completion, including two semesters at Columbia and two semesters at NTUA.

The implementation of the double degree program will start on a pilot basis, with a small number of students, who will be selected based on their academic performance. Covering the total cost of studies (tuition and living cost) will require multiple source funding.

The Deans of the Schools from NTUA and Columbia will compile a course program for the students of NTUA who will study in the CU, which will meet the requirements in terms of prerequisites and credit units.

The MoU was signed by Professor Andreas G. Boudouvis, Rector of NTUA, and Professor Mary C. Boyce, Provost of Columbia University.