new-restrictions-go-into-effect-to-save-christmas

New measures aimed at stemming the tide of rising infections, hospitalizations and fatalities from Covid-19 before the Christmas holidays go into effect Μonday across Greece.

Under the new rules announced by the prime minister and government officials last week, people who have not been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 or do not have a valid certificate of recovery will no longer be allowed into public indoor venues such as cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms.

Working hours have also been adapted to limit the impact of rush hour on public transportation, with retail stores opening at 10 a.m. and office employees adopting staggered shifts.