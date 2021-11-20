professor-tsiodras-heads-new-health-advisory-team

Athens Medical School professor and epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras – who became a household name in the first year of the pandemic as the government’s chief advisor and spokesperson – has been appointed to head a new interdisciplinary academic committee that will advise the Health Ministry on public policy.

According to a Health Ministry announcement on Saturday, the new Committee of Public Health Experts (EEDY) will be a completely separate entity to the current body advising the government on the pandemic, but may have a complimentary role in that it will track new academic studies on SARS-CoV-2 and research into treatments for Covid-19.

Its role is described as not being restricted to the pandemic, however, as it will help shape public health policy at a more comprehensive level.