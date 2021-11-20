Fire on Tinos; 3 settlements evacuated

A fire is burning bushes on the island of Tinos, causing authorities to order the preventive evacuation of three settlements.

As of early Saturday evening, the fire was not under control, the Fire Service said.

The fire broke out on Mount Parachrantos, in the area of Lychnaftia, according to the Fire Service.

It quickly spread due to very strong winds, the mayor of Tinos, Giannis Siotos, told Skai radio.

The Fire Department says 10 firefighters are operating at the scene with five vehicles; reinforcements from Athens are expected.