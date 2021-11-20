NEWS

Fire on Tinos; 3 settlements evacuated

fire-on-tinos-3-settlements-evacuated
[INTIME NEWS Archive]

A fire is burning bushes on the island of Tinos, causing authorities to order the preventive evacuation of three settlements.

As of early Saturday evening, the fire was not under control, the Fire Service said.

The fire broke out on Mount Parachrantos, in the area of Lychnaftia, according to the Fire Service.

It quickly spread due to very strong winds, the mayor of Tinos, Giannis Siotos, told Skai radio.

The Fire Department says 10 firefighters are operating at the scene with five vehicles; reinforcements from Athens are expected.

Fire
READ MORE
[SOOC]
NEWS

WWF: Too few resources used for fire prevention

A charred forest area is seen next to the beach of the village of Rovies following a wildfire on the island of Evia, Greece, August 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Evia reconstruction will be ‘model for holistic development,’ Mitsotakis says

File photo.
NEWS

Emergency crews battling fire on Kythera

fire-breaks-out-at-athens-used-car-dealership
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Athens used car dealership

ex-fire-chief-to-face-charges-of-covering-up-mati-fire
NEWS

Ex-fire chief to face charges of covering up Mati fire

greek-firemen-head-to-us-for-training
NEWS

Greek firemen head to US for training