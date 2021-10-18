NEWS

Ex-fire chief to face charges of covering up Mati fire

ex-fire-chief-to-face-charges-of-covering-up-mati-fire

A former fire chief will be prosecuted for trying to cover up responsibility for the deadly fire in Mati in July 2018, which left 102 dead and at least 32 seriously injured.

Vassilis Mattheopoulos, who was deputy fire chief when the fire occurred, will prosecution for breach of duty and attempted unlawful violence, official AMNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Last June it was announced that audio recordings that included threats by Mattheopoulos against investigator Dimitris Liotsios be introduced in the court case.

Last week, a prosecutor proposed that a total of 27 people should stand trial for criminal negligence and omissions of state mechanisms and local authorities in relation to the fires. [AMNA, Kathimerini]

 

Fire Crime
READ MORE
prosecutor-proposes-referring-27-people-to-trial-over-deadly-mati-blaze
NEWS

Prosecutor proposes referring 27 people to trial over deadly Mati blaze

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Woman arrested in Rhodes for arson

A man holding a hose is helped to climb a slope, as a wildfire burns in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021. [Stringer/Reuters]
NEWS

Probe ordered into possible organized arson plan

tv-crew-come-under-attack
BLAZE COVERAGE

TV crew come under attack

A firefighting helicopter dumps water on flames threatening houses in Ippokrateios Politiea, a suburb northeast of Athens. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Police investigate suspected arson cases

[File photo]
NEWS

Police arrest suspected arsonist