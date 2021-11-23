vaccination-committee-issues-guidelines-for-booster-shots

Greece’s National Vaccination Committee issued guidelines on Tuesday to individuals that want to get the third dose of a jab against Covid-19 and became infected, either before or after vaccination.

The instructions on when and which booster shot is given, are as follows:

1. Infection prior to vaccination with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: A booster six months after vaccination with single dose of Pfizer or J&J vaccines or half-dose of Moderna.

2. Infection prior to vaccination with Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines: A booster six months after second shot, with single dose of Pfizer or J&J vaccines or half-dose of Moderna.

3. Infection after just one dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines: A second shot three to six months after diagnosis with a dose of Pfizer or Moderna and a booster after six months with a single dose of Pfizer or J&J vaccines or half-dose of Moderna.

4. Infection after full vaccination with J&J vaccine: A booster six months after falling ill with a single dose of Pfizer or J&J vaccines or half-dose of Moderna.

5. Infection after full vaccination with Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines: A booster six months after falling ill with a single dose of Pfizer or J&J vaccines or half-dose of Moderna.

[AMNA]