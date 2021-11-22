48-suspects-in-the-dock-over-forged-vaccination-certificates

A total of 48 people have been charged with an array of offences in connection with the issuance of fraudulent inoculation documents from a health center in the city of Karditsa in central Greece.

The case is the first prosecution relating to forged vaccination certificates.

Five of the suspects, believed to be the ringleaders of the group, are accused of forming a criminal gang, while all 48 individuals are burdened by additional charges of money laundering, active and passive bribery, issuing false certificates and forgery.

The scandal first emerged in September this year when discrepancies were noticed on printed certificates issued by the Palamas Health Center in Karditsa. The documents were printed by an administrative employee who managed to gain access to the electronic platform and registered people as vaccinated.

At least 34 fake certificates have been issued by the Palamas health center.

Judicial authorities are also investigating cases of suspected forged certificates in other Greek cities.