woman-hospitalized-after-being-dragged-by-passing-train

A woman has been hospitalized in a critical condition after being dragged by a passing train at a level crossing in central Athens.

According to rail operator TRAINOSE, the woman had attempted to cross an unmanned level crossing near Lenorman Avenue at around 6 p.m. in Tuesday when she was dragged by a passing Proastiakos suburban train, en route from Piraeus to the airport.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the woman was taken to Gennimatas hospital. [AMNA]