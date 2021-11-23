NEWS

Woman hospitalized after being dragged by passing train


[ANA-MPA]

A woman has been hospitalized in a critical condition after being dragged by a passing train at a level crossing in central Athens.

According to rail operator TRAINOSE, the woman had attempted to cross an unmanned level crossing near Lenorman Avenue at around 6 p.m. in Tuesday when she was dragged by a passing Proastiakos suburban train, en route from Piraeus to the airport.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the woman was taken to Gennimatas hospital. [AMNA]

Accident
