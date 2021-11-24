government-says-healthcare-will-not-be-compromised

Government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou described the decision to reduce regular surgeries by 80% as a “significant blow to public health.”

He said it is a “necessary decision due to the pressure that the National Health System has come under due to the unvaccinated.”

Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said for her part that hospitals are not being asked to reduce the number of regular surgeries but are being granted permission, if they deem it necessary, to cut down.

She stressed that no serious medical case or chemotherapy session “will be left behind.”

“We will not stop an operation for a tumor or for a car accident,” she added, stressing that the criteria for regular and emergency surgeries are clearly defined.