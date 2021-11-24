NEWS

FM discusses economic cooperation with South Korea counterpart

fm-discusses-economic-cooperation-with-south-korea-counterpart

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-yong, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on social media on Wednesday.

The discussion centered around deepening bilateral ties between the countries, in light of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Greece and South Korea, focusing on the promotion of economic cooperation, especially in trade, shipping and tourism.

The two ministers also reaffirmed their shared commitment to the international legal framework and the international Law of the Sea, agreeing to exchange visits soon. [AMNA]

Diplomacy
