one-man-dead-as-bad-weather-pummels-western-greece

A weather front moving across western Greece claimed the life of a 65-year-old man on Friday in Ilia after his car was swept away by a flash flood.

Rescue teams found the car in the area of Vrana Vartholomiou and pulled his body out of the vehicle.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall flooded fields in western Achaia, while Nafpaktos saw landslides, the island of Zakynthos reported tornadoes, and Nea Peramos, West Attica experienced falling trees and material damage.

The situation on the island of Evia, Central Greece was also critical, as it is particularly vulnerable due to the widespread fires this past summer.

Traffic on country roads was deemed dangerous due to the volume of water and reduced visibility, while power outages were also reported.