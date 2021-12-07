three-ambitious-projects-being-promoted-in-capital

The state asset utilization fund TAIPED is eagerly promoting three emblematic renovation projects in Athens that have been discussed for years but never materialized.

Among these projects is the unification of the southern coastal front of Attica from Piraeus to Sounio, with the creation of a pedestrian link and, for the most part, a cycling route.

The plan includes the maintenance of the Athens Olympics Stadium complex (OAKA) in northern Athens, with building upgrades and the renovation of its exteriors. It also provides for the reconstruction of the palace garden at the former royal estate in Tatoi, with the creation of museum spaces.

TAIPED is pushing to have the projects included in the recovery fund package for 2024-25 in order to draw financing. However, the inclusion of these projects in the package will depend on whether other ones are prioritized.