Mayor defends Grand Walk

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis has dismissed criticism of the Grand Walk project unifying central parts of the city center in a network of pedestrianized roads, recalling similar reactions decades ago to work on Ermou and Dionysiou Aeropagitou streets.

He told the Olympia Forum that the program of works launched by the Municipality in Athens will be bigger than that in the runup to the 2004 Olympics.

The program also includes the construction of new squares and sidewalks, and interventions on Lycabettus Hill, the National Garden and others.

He also also highlighted the significance of the €5 million program for modernizing the capital’s lighting system.

