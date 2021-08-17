work-begins-on-syntagma-square-makeover

Work on the long-anticipated renovation of the lower part of Syntagma Square has finally begun, 17 years since the original plan.



The project foresees the widening of the sidewalks near the start of the pedestrian Ermou Street and the creation of a new public space that will serve as an entrance point to the capital’s commercial and historical core. Approximately 1,000 square meters of space will be freed up for pedestrians.



The plan also stipulates the planting of 28 tall trees, visible pedestrian crossings, pergolas for shade as well as modern lighting systems. Interventions facilitating the disabled will also be included.

The 1.3 million euro project is funded by the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF, or ESPA in Greek) for 2021-27.

The makeover is based on a plan adopted in light of the 2004 Summer Olympics.

A pilot project last year reduced the car lanes between the square and Ermou from six to four.