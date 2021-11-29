man-turns-himself-in-after-killing-wife

Police in Thessaloniki in northern Greece say they arrested a man Sunday after he reportedly told officers he had killed his wife.

The 49-year-old, who is of Armenian origin, turned himself in at the White Tower police department just after 9.30 p.m. saying he had killed his wife at their home. He was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

Officers found his wife, 48, dead in their home.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

According to reports, this is Greece’s 14th femicide of the year.