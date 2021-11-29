man-accused-of-killing-his-wife-in-thessaloniki-appears-before-prosecutor

A 49-year-old man accused of murdering his wife in Thessaloniki appeared before the prosecutor on Monday and was charged with premeditated murder, and illegal possession and use of a dangerous weapon. He has been instructed to appear before an investigative magistrate.

According to information available to Kathimerini, the man reportedly claimed in a preliminary investigation that he killed his wife because he feared that she was cheating on him. According to the same information, the man has a history of being treated in psychiatric hospitals.

The coroner’s autopsy report was also released on Monday and revealed that the 48-year-old woman was stabbed 23 times. The body was found by police in their home.

According to reports, this is Greece’s 14th femicide of the year. [With information from AMNA]