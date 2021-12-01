NEWS

Only PCR test to be accepted for Covid recovery certificate

[Intime News]

Unvaccinated people will only be able to procure a certificate of recent recovery from Covid-19, required to enter any indoor recreation and entertainment areas, if they had taken a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, according to an expected advice from the National Vaccination Committee. 

Current rules stipulate that the certificate can be issued with either a PCR or a rapid antigen test, which has created many loopholes in the system. 

Recently, a pharmacist was arrested in the border region of Evros for supplying clients with forged certificates of recent recovery which he then registered in the National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) online system.

The committee experts are also mulling shortening the validity of the certificate which currently stands at six months. 

PCR tests are more expensive than rapid tests but more accurate in detecting Covid-19.

