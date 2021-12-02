NEWS

Dope-dealing brothers busted in Kilkis

dope-dealing-brothers-busted-in-kilkis

Two brothers were arrested on Wednesday after they were found in possession of more than 60 kilos of cannabis in their two cars.

They were stopped by police in the border area of Kilkis in northern Greece.

A police search of their vehicles yielded 18 packages of cannabis weighing 60.8 kilos.

According to authorities, the quantities were apparently smuggled into Greece from an undisclosed neighboring country in the Balkans and picked up by the two brothers from a designated point so that they could distribute within Greece.

They were to appear before a prosecutor of the Kilkis Court of First Instance.

[Intime News]
