at-least-30-police-officers-implicated-in-citizenship-racket

The police’s Internal Affairs Division is rounding up at least 30 police officers following a months-long investigation into an illegal citizenship racket that appears to have had dozens of members.

According to Citizens’ Protection Ministry sources on Wednesday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has already confirmed 20 arrests – 10 of which concern active officers – in what is being hailed as one of the division’s biggest operations to date.

The majority of the officers implicated in the racket – which is said to have provided foreign nationals with illegal citizenship papers and identification documents in exchange for a fee – are connected to police stations in West Attica. Raids have also been conducted at precincts in other parts of the capital, the ministry sources said.

They indicated that the racket appears to have been led by a high-ranking officer at the West Attica Security Division. A raid on his office reportedly uncovered a safe that contained 320,000 euros in cash.

The other suspects include a lawyer and two regional authority employees.