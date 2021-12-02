senior-judge-charged-with-drugs-related-offencesdrugs

A high-ranking judge has been charged with drugs-related offences after police found an unspecified amount of cocaine in his southern Athens home.

The search of the unnamed judicial official’s apartment came after two suspects were arrested near the same apartment building earlier for holding an unspecified quantity of cocaine. Asked where they had procured the drug, they pointed to the specific apartment.

The judge was arrested and charged after police found what reports described as “traces of the narcotic” in his house.

No more details were immediately available.