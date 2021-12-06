Rise in mass vandalism attacks on trains, buses

Transportation authorities are growing increasingly alarmed by a rash of vandalistic and violent attacks on trains and buses servicing the Greek capital.

According to the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), its trains were attacked on 18 occasions in September, 17 in October and 14 up to mid-November.

In the past couple of weeks alone, two separate groups of youths trashed six train cars and 10 ticket validation machines on Line 1 of the Athens metro in as many vandalism attacks. In the first of these attacks, some of the vandals were reportedly carrying axes.

Both incidents occurred after sports matches and were attributed to club-affiliated hooligans.

“There’s no way to react when you see groups of 15-20 people armed with rocks, sticks and knives smashing everything they see in front of them. You are basically terrified,” adds metro driver Giorgos, who preferred not to give his full name.